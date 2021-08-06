Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

