Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $259,852.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $19.06 or 0.00046757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $259,852.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00056874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00904156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00097917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042754 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

