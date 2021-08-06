Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading 10.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $24.94. 5,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 551,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $15,472,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

