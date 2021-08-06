Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND opened at $121.82 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.85.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

