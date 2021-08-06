Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Pharvaris stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $517.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

