Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

