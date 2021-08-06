Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Trading Down 2.1%

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 3,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberated Syndication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberated Syndication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.