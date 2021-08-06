Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Shares Down 1.8%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of vacation travel services. Its portfolio of travel companies include: Online Vacation Center; Enrichment Journeys; Dunhill Vacations News; Luxury Link; Home Based Travel Experts; and Expedia Cruise Ship Centers. The company was founded by Edward B.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.