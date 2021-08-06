Needham & Company LLC Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $45.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,138 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EverQuote by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

