Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

