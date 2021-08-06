Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.77. 5,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,034. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

