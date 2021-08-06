Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,931. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

