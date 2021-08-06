Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.18.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831,555. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 389,430 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

