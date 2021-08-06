TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $130.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

TTEC stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,980. TTEC has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

