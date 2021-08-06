NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.24 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. 22,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,552. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.