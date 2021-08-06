Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

VXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 72,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,871. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vaxart by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vaxart by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vaxart by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

