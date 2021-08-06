ASD (BTMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $262.48 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. ASD has a market capitalization of $262.48 million and $4.06 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00905596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043012 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

