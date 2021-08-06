Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $643.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KYCCF. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Keyence from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upgraded Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Keyence stock traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $567.00. 2,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion and a PE ratio of 76.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.10. Keyence has a 52-week low of $398.00 and a 52-week high of $587.00.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

