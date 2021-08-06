Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MITK. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.36 million, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.