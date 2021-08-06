Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 22,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,223. The company has a market cap of $795.07 million, a PE ratio of 494.25 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.