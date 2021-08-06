Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,202 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

