Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Endo International reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.42.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.