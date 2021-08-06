Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $509.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $447.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

NYSE:EXP opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $153.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Eagle Materials by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 117.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

