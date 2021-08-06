PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PWFL opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $258.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.81.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

