Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.91 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.190 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $4,448,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

