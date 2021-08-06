Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.89.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $207.19 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

