Raymond James Raises Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $29.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 79.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

