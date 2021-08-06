OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Raised to $12.50

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of OSUR opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of -171.12 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

