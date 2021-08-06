Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Plug Power stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after acquiring an additional 786,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

