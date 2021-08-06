International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,860. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

