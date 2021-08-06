Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys New Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 100,870 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,198. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.05.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

