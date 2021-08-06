Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 119,691 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,691 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 47,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,467. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02.

