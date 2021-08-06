Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAEYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

