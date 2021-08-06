Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 100,870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000.

IXG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,198. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

