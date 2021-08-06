iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,723 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 458,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 131,923 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.70. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,068. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

