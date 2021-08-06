Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.96. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 11,510 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $766.84 million, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.