Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.92, but opened at $57.00. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 100,773 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $45,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

