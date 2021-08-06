KeyCorp Weighs in on Inogen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inogen in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. 4,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -274.05 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.