Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,171. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

