Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Angi stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,796. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,159.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $156,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

