HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE HLS traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.45. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.34. The stock has a market cap of C$523.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

