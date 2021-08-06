Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 9,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

