Ryerson Holding Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

