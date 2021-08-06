Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $6.65 on Friday, hitting $403.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,823. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.