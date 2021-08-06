Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

TLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

