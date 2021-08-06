Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.88. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

