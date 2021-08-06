Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 13,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,759. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.