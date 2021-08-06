Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $406.91 million, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.39.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.