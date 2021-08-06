Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $400.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $374.64 and last traded at $356.00, with a volume of 21798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,409.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,551,579 shares of company stock valued at $460,652,417. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carvana by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $1,562,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 17.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

