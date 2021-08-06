Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $312,886.14 and approximately $102.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.37 or 0.00901864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00098008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 95,193,862 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

